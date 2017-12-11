FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- December 11, 2017.
Nifty falls below 10,300 level; lenders fall, metals gain
Bangladesh police looking for family of NY bombing suspect
The write stuff: Life lessons from author James Patterson
#Domestic News
December 11, 2017 / 7:55 AM / Updated a day ago

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- December 11, 2017.

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- December 11   
    * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills.
    * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
    * Palm olien dropped due to supply pressure.
        
                    
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,90,000 versus 0,60,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,11,000-0,12,000 versus 0,10,000-0,11,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      17,500       0,640-0,880     15,000    0,650-0,830 
    Gondal      22,500         655-0,861     17,500      657-0,845 
    Jasdan       1,000         631-0,845      1,000      619-0,820 
    Jamnagar    08,000         672-0,880     06,000      665-0,871 
    Junagadh    09,000         650-0,855     06,000      633-0,842
    Keshod      04,500         669-0,866     04,500      660-0,865 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,680-0,880 0,750-0,830    0,640-0,750    0,650-0,740 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      0,580              1,620-1,820       1,650-1,799 
    Sesame (Black)      0,500              1,240-1,680       1,240-1,646
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,095              0,806-0,846       0,803-0,838
    Rapeseeds             110                671-698           760-763
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,900       0,890      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,480       1,470
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  643         640        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    673         670     1,080-1,085  1,075-1,080 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,800       1,800    2,800-2,805 2,800-2,805 
    Castor oil commercial   0,922       0,920    1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435
    Castor oil BSS          0,932       0,930    1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,425-1,430       1,415-1,420    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,445-1,450       1,435-1,440
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,465-1,470       1,455-1,460 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,570             1,560
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,150-1,155       1,145-1,150 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,220-1,225       1,220-1,225   
    Palm oil                          1,025-1,030       1,040-1,045
    Sesame oil                        2,950-2,955       2,950-2,955
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       2,850-2,855       2,850-2,855
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,540-1,545       1,540-1,545
    Castor oil BSS                    1,560-1,565       1,560-1,565

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
