Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- December 12, 2017.

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-December 12 1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand. 2. Coconut oil improved due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,680-0,830 0,680-0,880 0,640-0,780 0,640-0,750 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,895 0,900 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,480 1,480 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 640 640 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 670 670 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,800-2,805 2,800-2,805 Castor oil commercial 0,925 0,925 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 Castor oil BSS 0,935 0,935 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,410-1,415 1,420-1,425 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,430-1,435 1,440-1,445 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,450-1,455 1,460-1,465 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,570 1,570 Cottonseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150 Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Palm olein 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Sesame oil 2,950-2,955 2,950-2,955 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,900-2,905 2,850-2,855 Vanaspati Ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,550-1,555 1,550-1,555 Castor oil BSS 1,570-1,575 1,570-1,575 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 20,400-20,500 20,400-20,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.