FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- December 14, 2017.
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin hits new record high as warnings grow louder
Technology
Bitcoin hits new record high as warnings grow louder
"Congratulations": EU moves to Brexit phase two
World
"Congratulations": EU moves to Brexit phase two
Pakistani top court rejects bid to bar Imran Khan
South Asia
Pakistani top court rejects bid to bar Imran Khan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
December 14, 2017 / 1:30 PM / in 2 days

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- December 14, 2017.

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-December 14 
    1. Groundnut oil prices moved up further due to restricted selling from oil
mills.
    2. Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units.
    3. Palm olien dropped due to supply pressure.


 
    Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
                        Groundnut small         Groudnut bold
                        close        close      close       close
    Market delivery   0,740-0,820  0,682-0,810 0,670-0,810 0,642-0,790       
    (Auction price)
    Market delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
    (Traders' price) 
    Plant delivery    0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
                                                                                
                                                                        
    Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
                                 ------10-kg loose---  -----15-kg tin---
                                   Today's   Previous   Today's Previous
                                     close    close     close      close

    Groundnut oil                   0,920     0,910     n.q.      n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined (15-liter)  --       --       1,510     1,500
    Rapeseed expeller oil            n.q.      n.q.      n.q.       n.q.
    Cottonseed oil white wash        639       642        --         --
    Cottonseed oil refined           669       672   1,075-1,080  1,080-1,085
    Soybean expeller oil             n.q.      n.q.      --          --
    Soybean oil refined              n.q.      n.q.    n.q.        n.q.     
    Sesame oil                     1,800     1,800   2,800-2,805 2,800-2,805
    Castor oil commercial          0,920     0,925   1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445
    Castor oil BSS                 0,930     0,935   1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465
    Palm olein                       --         --       n.q.       n.q.

    Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
                                    Today's close      Previous close
    Groundnut oil (15 liter)         1,440-1,445        1,430-1,435 
    Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,460-1,465        1,450-1,455        
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,480-1,485        1,470-1,475        
    Groundnut oil refined (15-liter)   1,600             1,590             
    Cottonseed oil refined           1,145-1,150        1,150-1,155       
    Rapeseed oil refined             1,220-1,225        1,220-1,225        
    Palm olein                       1,025-1,030        1,035-1,040       
    Sesame oil                       2,950-2,955        2,950-2,955        
    Soybean oil refined                n.q.               ------   
    Coconut oil                      3,100-3,125        3,100-3,125       
    Vanaspati Ghee                   1,030-1,035        1,030-1,035       
    Castor oil commercial            1,550-1,555        1,550-1,555        
    Castor oil BSS                   1,570-1,575        1,570-1,575         
 
    Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
                        Today's close       Previous Close    
    Groundnut meal      20,400-20,500       20,400-20,500
    Rapeseed meal           n.q.                 n.q.

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.