Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- December 14, 2017.

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-December 14 1. Groundnut oil prices moved up further due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. 3. Palm olien dropped due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,740-0,820 0,682-0,810 0,670-0,810 0,642-0,790 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,920 0,910 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,510 1,500 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 639 642 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 669 672 1,075-1,080 1,080-1,085 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,800-2,805 2,800-2,805 Castor oil commercial 0,920 0,925 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 Castor oil BSS 0,930 0,935 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,440-1,445 1,430-1,435 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,460-1,465 1,450-1,455 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,480-1,485 1,470-1,475 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,600 1,590 Cottonseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,150-1,155 Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Palm olein 1,025-1,030 1,035-1,040 Sesame oil 2,950-2,955 2,950-2,955 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 3,100-3,125 3,100-3,125 Vanaspati Ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,550-1,555 1,550-1,555 Castor oil BSS 1,570-1,575 1,570-1,575 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 20,400-20,500 20,400-20,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.