Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- December 15, 2017.

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-December 15 1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply. 2. Cottonseed oil moved up due to increased retail demand. 3. Coconut oil improved due to firm trend at producing centers. 4. Palm olien eased due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,741-0,815 0,740-0,820 0,672-0,814 0,670-0,810 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,925 0,920 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,520 1,510 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 643 639 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 673 669 1,080-1,085 1,075-1,080 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,800-2,805 2,800-2,805 Castor oil commercial 0,915 0,920 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 Castor oil BSS 0,925 0,930 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,445-1,450 1,440-1,445 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,465-1,470 1,460-1,465 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,485-1,490 1,480-1,485 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,610 1,600 Cottonseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,145-1,150 Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Palm olein 1,020-1,025 1,025-1,030 Sesame oil 2,950-2,955 2,950-2,955 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 3,200-3,225 3,100-3,125 Vanaspati Ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,550-1,555 1,550-1,555 Castor oil BSS 1,570-1,575 1,570-1,575 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 20,400-20,500 20,400-20,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.