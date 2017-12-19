Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- December 19, 2017.

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-December 19 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand. 3. Sesame oil firmed up due to firm trend in seed prices. 4. Palm olien improved due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,730-0,830 0,730-0,820 0,660-0,810 0,630-0,810 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,925 0,925 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,520 1,520 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 642 646 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 672 676 1,080-1,085 1,085-1,090 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,825 1,800 2,840-2,845 2,800-2,805 Castor oil commercial 0,915 0,915 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 Castor oil BSS 0,925 0,925 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,445-1,450 1,445-1,450 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,465-1,470 1,465-1,470 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,485-1,490 1,485-1,490 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,610 1,610 Cottonseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,155-1,160 Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Palm olein 1,030-1,035 1,020-1,025 Sesame oil 2,980-2,985 2,950-2,955 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 3,300-3,325 3,300-3,325 Vanaspati Ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,550-1,555 1,550-1,555 Castor oil BSS 1,570-1,575 1,570-1,575 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 20,400-20,500 20,400-20,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.