Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- December 21, 2017.

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-December 21 1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to low retail demand. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. 3. Palm olien dropped due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,740-0,810 0,730-0,810 0,620-0,800 0,630-0,800 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,915 0,920 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,520 1,520 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 642 645 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 672 675 1,080-1,085 1,085-1,090 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,825 1,825 2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845 Castor oil commercial 0,910 0,915 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 Castor oil BSS 0,920 0,925 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,435-1,440 1,440-1,445 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,455-1,460 1,460-1,465 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,475-1,480 1,480-1,485 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,610 1,610 Cottonseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,155-1,160 Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Palm olein 1,020-1,025 1,030-1,035 Sesame oil 2,980-2,985 2,980-2,985 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 3,300-3,325 3,300-3,325 Vanaspati Ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,550-1,555 1,550-1,555 Castor oil BSS 1,570-1,575 1,570-1,575 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 20,200-20,300 20,400-20,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.