Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- December 26, 2017.
#Domestic News
December 26, 2017 / 1:54 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- December 26, 2017.

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-December 26 
    1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to thin supply.
    2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.


 
    Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
                        Groundnut small         Groudnut bold
                        close        close      close       close
    Market delivery   0,715-0,805  0,720-0,810 0,615-0,800 0,630-0,780       
    (Auction price)
    Market delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
    (Traders' price) 
    Plant delivery    0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
                                                                                
                                                                        
    Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
                                 ------10-kg loose---  -----15-kg tin---
                                   Today's   Previous   Today's Previous
                                     close    close     close      close

    Groundnut oil                   0,925     0,905     n.q.      n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined (15-liter)  --       --       1,520     1,510
    Rapeseed expeller oil            n.q.      n.q.      n.q.       n.q.
    Cottonseed oil white wash        645       642        --         --
    Cottonseed oil refined           675       672   1,085-1,090  1,080-1,085
    Soybean expeller oil             n.q.      n.q.      --          --
    Soybean oil refined              n.q.      n.q.    n.q.        n.q.     
    Sesame oil                     1,825     1,825   2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845
    Castor oil commercial          0,900     0,908   1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445
    Castor oil BSS                 0,910     0,918   1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465
    Palm olein                       --         --       n.q.       n.q.

    Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
                                    Today's close      Previous close
    Groundnut oil (15 liter)         1,440-1,445        1,430-1,435 
    Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,460-1,465        1,450-1,455        
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,480-1,485        1,470-1,475        
    Groundnut oil refined (15-liter)   1,610             1,600             
    Cottonseed oil refined           1,155-1,160        1,150-1,155       
    Rapeseed oil refined             1,220-1,225        1,220-1,225        
    Palm olein                       1,015-1,020        1,015-1,020       
    Sesame oil                       2,980-2,985        2,980-2,985        
    Soybean oil refined                n.q.               ------   
    Coconut oil                      3,300-3,325        3,300-3,325       
    Vanaspati Ghee                   1,030-1,035        1,030-1,035       
    Castor oil commercial            1,550-1,555        1,550-1,555        
    Castor oil BSS                   1,570-1,575        1,570-1,575         
 
    Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
                        Today's close       Previous Close    
    Groundnut meal      19,900-20,000       19,900-20,000
    Rapeseed meal           n.q.                 n.q.

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
