Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- December 27, 2017.

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-December 27 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to thin supply. 3. Palm olien firmed up due to retail demand. 4. Castor oil eased due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,730-0,820 0,715-0,805 0,650-0,810 0,615-0,800 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,925 0,925 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,520 1,520 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 648 645 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 678 675 1,090-1,095 1,085-1,090 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,825 1,825 2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845 Castor oil commercial 0,895 0,900 1,430-1,435 1,440-1,445 Castor oil BSS 0,905 0,910 1,450-1,455 1,460-1,465 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,610 1,610 Cottonseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,155-1,160 Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Palm olein 1,020-1,025 1,015-1,020 Sesame oil 2,980-2,985 2,980-2,985 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 3,300-3,325 3,300-3,325 Vanaspati Ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,540-1,545 1,550-1,555 Castor oil BSS 1,560-1,565 1,570-1,575 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 19,900-20,000 19,900-20,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.