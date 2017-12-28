FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- December 28, 2017.
#Domestic News
December 28, 2017 / 3:07 PM / 2 days ago

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- December 28, 2017.

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-December 28 
    1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to retail demand.
    2. Mustard oil firmed up due to thin supply. 


 
    Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
                        Groundnut small         Groudnut bold
                        close        close      close       close
    Market delivery   0,732-0,821  0,730-0,820 0,730-0,820 0,650-0,810       
    (Auction price)
    Market delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
    (Traders' price) 
    Plant delivery    0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
                                                                                
                                                                        
    Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
                                 ------10-kg loose---  -----15-kg tin---
                                   Today's   Previous   Today's Previous
                                     close    close     close      close

    Groundnut oil                   0,940     0,925     n.q.      n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined (15-liter)  --       --       1,540     1,520
    Rapeseed expeller oil            n.q.      n.q.      n.q.       n.q.
    Cottonseed oil white wash        648       648        --         --
    Cottonseed oil refined           678       678   1,090-1,095  1,090-1,095
    Soybean expeller oil             n.q.      n.q.      --          --
    Soybean oil refined              n.q.      n.q.    n.q.        n.q.     
    Sesame oil                     1,825     1,825   2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845
    Castor oil commercial          0,895     0,898   1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435
    Castor oil BSS                 0,905     0,908   1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455
    Palm olein                       --         --       n.q.       n.q.

    Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
                                    Today's close      Previous close
    Groundnut oil (15 liter)         1,460-1,465        1,440-1,445 
    Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,480-1,485        1,460-1,465        
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,500-1,505        1,480-1,485        
    Groundnut oil refined (15-liter)   1,630             1,610             
    Cottonseed oil refined           1,160-1,165        1,160-1,165       
    Rapeseed oil refined             1,230-1,235        1,220-1,225        
    Palm olein                       1,020-1,025        1,020-1,025       
    Sesame oil                       2,980-2,985        2,980-2,985        
    Soybean oil refined                n.q.               ------   
    Coconut oil                      3,300-3,325        3,300-3,325       
    Vanaspati Ghee                   1,030-1,035        1,030-1,035       
    Castor oil commercial            1,540-1,545        1,540-1,545        
    Castor oil BSS                   1,560-1,565        1,560-1,565         
 
    Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
                        Today's close       Previous Close    
    Groundnut meal      19,900-20,000       19,900-20,000
    Rapeseed meal           n.q.                 n.q.

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
