Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- December 29, 2017.

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-December 29 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. 3. Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,730-0,810 0,732-0,821 0,620-0,770 0,730-0,820 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,940 0,940 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,540 1,540 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 644 648 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 674 678 1,085-1,090 1,090-1,095 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,825 1,825 2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845 Castor oil commercial 0,895 0,895 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435 Castor oil BSS 0,905 0,905 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,630 1,630 Cottonseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,160-1,165 Rapeseed oil refined 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Palm olein 1,025-1,030 1,020-1,025 Sesame oil 2,980-2,985 2,980-2,985 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 3,300-3,325 3,300-3,325 Vanaspati Ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,540-1,545 1,540-1,545 Castor oil BSS 1,560-1,565 1,560-1,565 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 19,900-20,000 19,900-20,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.