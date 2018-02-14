Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- February 14, 2018.

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-February 14 1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand. 2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,618-0,781 0,612-0,775 0,615-0,735 0,610-0,722 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,810 0,825 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,510 1,520 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 667 670 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 697 700 1,105-1,110 1,110-1,115 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,825 1,825 2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845 Castor oil commercial 0,840 0,847 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Castor oil BSS 0,850 0,857 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,350-1,355 1,365-1,370 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,370-1,375 1,385-1,390 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,390-1,395 1,405-1,410 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,590 1,600 Cottonseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,180-1,185 Rapeseed oil refined 1,245-1,250 1,245-1,250 Palm olein 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Sesame oil 2,980-2,985 2,980-2,985 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 3,300-3,325 3,300-3,325 Vanaspati Ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515 Castor oil BSS 1,530-1,535 1,530-1,535 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 25,400-25,500 24,400-24,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.