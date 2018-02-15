Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- February 15, 2018.

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-February 15 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Vanaspati Ghee firmed up due to increased retail demand. 3. Coconut oil improved due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,617-0,775 0,618-0,781 0,614-0,730 0,615-0,735 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,810 0,810 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,510 1,510 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 667 667 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 697 697 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,825 1,825 2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845 Castor oil commercial 0,842 0,840 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Castor oil BSS 0,852 0,850 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,590 1,590 Cottonseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 Rapeseed oil refined 1,245-1,250 1,245-1,250 Palm olein 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Sesame oil 2,980-2,985 2,980-2,985 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 3,325-3,350 3,300-3,325 Vanaspati Ghee 1,050-1,055 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515 Castor oil BSS 1,530-1,535 1,530-1,535 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 24,900-25,000 25,400-25,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.