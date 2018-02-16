Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- February 16, 2018.

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-February 16 1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to thin supply. 2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,675-0,790 0,617-0,775 0,670-0,750 0,614-0,730 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,825 0,810 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,520 1,510 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 668 667 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 698 697 1,110-1,115 1,105-1,110 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,825 1,825 2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845 Castor oil commercial 0,855 0,842 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Castor oil BSS 0,865 0,852 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,360-1,365 1,350-1,355 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,380-1,385 1,370-1,375 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,400-1,405 1,390-1,395 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,600 1,590 Cottonseed oil refined 1,180-1,185 1,175-1,180 Rapeseed oil refined 1,245-1,250 1,245-1,250 Palm olein 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Sesame oil 2,980-2,985 2,980-2,985 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 3,325-3,350 3,325-3,350 Vanaspati Ghee 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Castor oil commercial 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515 Castor oil BSS 1,530-1,535 1,530-1,535 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 24,900-25,000 24,900-25,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.