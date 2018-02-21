Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- February 21, 2018.

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-February 21 1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand. 2. Mustard oil moved down due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,620-0,780 0,660-0,803 0,600-0,770 0,610-0,785 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,820 0,825 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,520 1,520 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 675 675 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 705 705 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,825 1,825 2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845 Castor oil commercial 0,860 0,855 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Castor oil BSS 0,870 0,865 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,350-1,355 1,360-1,365 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,370-1,375 1,380-1,385 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,390-1,395 1,400-1,405 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,600 1,600 Cottonseed oil refined 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Rapeseed oil refined 1,235-1,240 1,245-1,250 Palm olein 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080 Sesame oil 2,980-2,985 2,980-2,985 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 3,325-3,350 3,325-3,350 Vanaspati Ghee 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Castor oil commercial 1,520-1,525 1,520-1,525 Castor oil BSS 1,540-1,545 1,540-1,545 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 24,400-24,500 24,400-24,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.