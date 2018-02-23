Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- February 23, 2018.

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-February 23 1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retail users. 2. Cottonseed oil moved up fur to retail demand. 3. Mustard oil improved due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,680-0,780 0,625-0,782 0,600-0,770 0,620-0,775 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,815 0,820 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,510 1,520 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 685 680 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 715 710 1,135-1,140 1,125-1,130 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,825 1,825 2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845 Castor oil commercial 0,863 0,860 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Castor oil BSS 0,873 0,870 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,340-1,345 1,350-1,355 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,360-1,365 1,370-1,375 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,380-1,385 1,390-1,395 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,590 1,600 Cottonseed oil refined 1,205-1,210 1,195-1,200 Rapeseed oil refined 1,250-1,255 1,235-1,240 Palm olein 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080 Sesame oil 2,980-2,985 2,980-2,985 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 3,350-3,375 3,350-3,375 Vanaspati Ghee 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Castor oil commercial 1,520-1,525 1,520-1,525 Castor oil BSS 1,540-1,545 1,540-1,545 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 23,900-24,000 24,400-24,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.