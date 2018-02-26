FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 26, 2018

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- February 26, 2018.

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-February 26 
    1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers. 
    2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units.
    3. Castor oil eased due to supply pressure.



    Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
                        Groundnut small         Groudnut bold
                        close        close      close       close
    Market delivery   0,675-0,780  0,680-0,780 0,545-0,778 0,600-0,770       
    (Auction price)
    Market delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
    (Traders' price) 
    Plant delivery    0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
                                                                                
                                                                        
    Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
                                 ------10-kg loose---  -----15-kg tin---
                                   Today's   Previous   Today's Previous
                                     close    close     close      close

    Groundnut oil                   0,800     0,815     n.q.      n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined (15-liter)  --       --       1,500     1,510
    Rapeseed expeller oil            n.q.      n.q.      n.q.       n.q.
    Cottonseed oil white wash        678       685        --         --
    Cottonseed oil refined           708       715   1,125-1,130  1,135-1,140
    Soybean expeller oil             n.q.      n.q.      --          --
    Soybean oil refined              n.q.      n.q.    n.q.        n.q.     
    Sesame oil                     1,825     1,825   2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845
    Castor oil commercial          0,845     0,863   1,390-1,395 1,410-1,415
    Castor oil BSS                 0,855     0,873   1,410-1,415 1,430-1,435
    Palm olein                       --         --       n.q.       n.q.

    Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
                                    Today's close      Previous close
    Groundnut oil (15 liter)         1,320-1,325        1,340-1,345 
    Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,340-1,345        1,360-1,365        
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,360-1,365        1,380-1,385        
    Groundnut oil refined (15-liter)   1,580             1,590             
    Cottonseed oil refined           1,200-1,205        1,205-1,210       
    Rapeseed oil refined             1,250-1,255        1,250-1,255        
    Palm olein                       1,075-1,080        1,075-1,080       
    Sesame oil                       2,980-2,985        2,980-2,985        
    Soybean oil refined                n.q.               ------   
    Coconut oil                      3,350-3,375        3,350-3,375       
    Vanaspati Ghee                   1,050-1,055        1,050-1,055       
    Castor oil commercial            1,500-1,505        1,520-1,525        
    Castor oil BSS                   1,520-1,525        1,540-1,545         
 
    Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
                        Today's close       Previous Close    
    Groundnut meal      22,900-23,000       23,900-24,000
    Rapeseed meal           n.q.                 n.q.

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
