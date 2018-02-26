Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- February 26, 2018.

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-February 26 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units. 3. Castor oil eased due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,675-0,780 0,680-0,780 0,545-0,778 0,600-0,770 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,800 0,815 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,500 1,510 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 678 685 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 708 715 1,125-1,130 1,135-1,140 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,825 1,825 2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845 Castor oil commercial 0,845 0,863 1,390-1,395 1,410-1,415 Castor oil BSS 0,855 0,873 1,410-1,415 1,430-1,435 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,320-1,325 1,340-1,345 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,340-1,345 1,360-1,365 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,360-1,365 1,380-1,385 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,580 1,590 Cottonseed oil refined 1,200-1,205 1,205-1,210 Rapeseed oil refined 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Palm olein 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080 Sesame oil 2,980-2,985 2,980-2,985 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 3,350-3,375 3,350-3,375 Vanaspati Ghee 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Castor oil commercial 1,500-1,505 1,520-1,525 Castor oil BSS 1,520-1,525 1,540-1,545 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 22,900-23,000 23,900-24,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.