Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- February 27, 2018.

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-February 27 1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to low retail demand. 2. Cottonseed oil dropped due to supply pressure. 3. Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,625-0,735 0,675-0,780 0,525-0,690 0,545-0,778 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,790 0,800 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,480 1,500 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 675 678 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 705 708 1,120-1,125 1,125-1,130 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,825 1,825 2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845 Castor oil commercial 0,835 0,845 1,380-1,385 1,390-1,395 Castor oil BSS 0,845 0,855 1,400-1,405 1,410-1,415 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,310-1,315 1,320-1,325 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,330-1,335 1,340-1,345 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,350-1,355 1,360-1,365 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,560 1,580 Cottonseed oil refined 1,195-1,200 1,200-1,205 Rapeseed oil refined 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Palm olein 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080 Sesame oil 2,980-2,985 2,980-2,985 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 3,350-3,375 3,350-3,375 Vanaspati Ghee 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Castor oil commercial 1,490-1,495 1,500-1,505 Castor oil BSS 1,510-1,515 1,520-1,525 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 22,900-23,000 22,900-23,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.