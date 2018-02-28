Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- February 28, 2018.

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-February 28 1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply. 2. Palm olien improved due to retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,700-0,740 0,625-0,735 0,530-0,730 0,525-0,690 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,800 0,790 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,480 1,480 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 675 675 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 705 705 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,825 1,825 2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845 Castor oil commercial 0,845 0,835 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Castor oil BSS 0,855 0,845 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,315-1,320 1,310-1,315 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,335-1,340 1,330-1,335 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,355-1,360 1,350-1,355 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,560 1,560 Cottonseed oil refined 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200 Rapeseed oil refined 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Palm olein 1,080-1,085 1,075-1,080 Sesame oil 2,980-2,985 2,980-2,985 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 3,350-3,375 3,350-3,375 Vanaspati Ghee 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Castor oil commercial 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Castor oil BSS 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 22,900-23,000 22,900-23,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.