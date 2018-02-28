FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 28, 2018

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- February 28, 2018.

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-February 28 
    1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply. 
    2. Palm olien improved due to retail demand.



    Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
                        Groundnut small         Groudnut bold
                        close        close      close       close
    Market delivery   0,700-0,740  0,625-0,735 0,530-0,730 0,525-0,690       
    (Auction price)
    Market delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
    (Traders' price) 
    Plant delivery    0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
                                                                                
                                                                        
    Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
                                 ------10-kg loose---  -----15-kg tin---
                                   Today's   Previous   Today's Previous
                                     close    close     close      close

    Groundnut oil                   0,800     0,790     n.q.      n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined (15-liter)  --       --       1,480     1,480
    Rapeseed expeller oil            n.q.      n.q.      n.q.       n.q.
    Cottonseed oil white wash        675       675        --         --
    Cottonseed oil refined           705       705   1,120-1,125  1,120-1,125
    Soybean expeller oil             n.q.      n.q.      --          --
    Soybean oil refined              n.q.      n.q.    n.q.        n.q.     
    Sesame oil                     1,825     1,825   2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845
    Castor oil commercial          0,845     0,835   1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
    Castor oil BSS                 0,855     0,845   1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405
    Palm olein                       --         --       n.q.       n.q.

    Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
                                    Today's close      Previous close
    Groundnut oil (15 liter)         1,315-1,320        1,310-1,315 
    Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,335-1,340        1,330-1,335        
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,355-1,360        1,350-1,355        
    Groundnut oil refined (15-liter)   1,560             1,560             
    Cottonseed oil refined           1,195-1,200        1,195-1,200       
    Rapeseed oil refined             1,250-1,255        1,250-1,255        
    Palm olein                       1,080-1,085        1,075-1,080       
    Sesame oil                       2,980-2,985        2,980-2,985        
    Soybean oil refined                n.q.               ------   
    Coconut oil                      3,350-3,375        3,350-3,375       
    Vanaspati Ghee                   1,050-1,055        1,050-1,055       
    Castor oil commercial            1,490-1,495        1,490-1,495        
    Castor oil BSS                   1,510-1,515        1,510-1,515         
 
    Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
                        Today's close       Previous Close    
    Groundnut meal      22,900-23,000       22,900-23,000
    Rapeseed meal           n.q.                 n.q.

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
