#Domestic News
January 1, 2018 / 3:14 PM / in 13 hours

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- January 01, 2018.

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-January 01  
    1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
    2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to supply pressure.


 
    Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
                        Groundnut small         Groudnut bold
                        close        close      close       close
    Market delivery   0,720-0,800  0,730-0,810 0,620-0,770 0,620-0,770       
    (Auction price)
    Market delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
    (Traders' price) 
    Plant delivery    0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
                                                                                
                                                                        
    Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
                                 ------10-kg loose---  -----15-kg tin---
                                   Today's   Previous   Today's Previous
                                     close    close     close      close

    Groundnut oil                   0,935     0,940     n.q.      n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined (15-liter)  --       --       1,540     1,540
    Rapeseed expeller oil            n.q.      n.q.      n.q.       n.q.
    Cottonseed oil white wash        642       644        --         --
    Cottonseed oil refined           672       674   1,080-1,085  1,085-1,090
    Soybean expeller oil             n.q.      n.q.      --          --
    Soybean oil refined              n.q.      n.q.    n.q.        n.q.     
    Sesame oil                     1,825     1,825   2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845
    Castor oil commercial          0,890     0,895   1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435
    Castor oil BSS                 0,900     0,905   1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455
    Palm olein                       --         --       n.q.       n.q.

    Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
                                    Today's close      Previous close
    Groundnut oil (15 liter)         1,455-1,460        1,460-1,465 
    Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,475-1,480        1,480-1,485        
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,495-1,500        1,500-1,505        
    Groundnut oil refined (15-liter)   1,630             1,630             
    Cottonseed oil refined           1,150-1,155        1,155-1,160       
    Rapeseed oil refined             1,230-1,235        1,230-1,235        
    Palm olein                       1,025-1,030        1,025-1,030       
    Sesame oil                       2,980-2,985        2,980-2,985        
    Soybean oil refined                n.q.               ------   
    Coconut oil                      3,300-3,325        3,300-3,325       
    Vanaspati Ghee                   1,030-1,035        1,030-1,035       
    Castor oil commercial            1,540-1,545        1,540-1,545        
    Castor oil BSS                   1,560-1,565        1,560-1,565         
 
    Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
                        Today's close       Previous Close    
    Groundnut meal      19,900-20,000       19,900-20,000
    Rapeseed meal           n.q.                 n.q.

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
