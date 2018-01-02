Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- January 02, 2018.

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-January 02 1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to increased retail demand. 3. Mustard oil moved up due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,720-0,804 0,720-0,800 0,630-0,775 0,620-0,770 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,940 0,935 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,550 1,540 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 645 642 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 675 672 1,085-1,090 1,080-1,085 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,825 1,825 2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845 Castor oil commercial 0,890 0,890 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435 Castor oil BSS 0,900 0,900 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,465-1,470 1,455-1,460 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,485-1,490 1,475-1,480 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,505-1,510 1,495-1,500 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,640 1,630 Cottonseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,150-1,155 Rapeseed oil refined 1,240-1,245 1,230-1,235 Palm olein 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Sesame oil 2,980-2,985 2,980-2,985 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 3,300-3,325 3,300-3,325 Vanaspati Ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,540-1,545 1,540-1,545 Castor oil BSS 1,560-1,565 1,560-1,565 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 19,900-20,000 19,900-20,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.