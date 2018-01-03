FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- January 03, 2018.
January 3, 2018

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- January 03, 2018.

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-January 03  
    1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
    2. Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand.
    3. Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
    4. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.


 
    Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
                        Groundnut small         Groudnut bold
                        close        close      close       close
    Market delivery   0,710-0,798  0,720-0,804 0,620-0,770 0,630-0,775       
    (Auction price)
    Market delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
    (Traders' price) 
    Plant delivery    0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
                                                                                
                                                                        
    Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
                                 ------10-kg loose---  -----15-kg tin---
                                   Today's   Previous   Today's Previous
                                     close    close     close      close

    Groundnut oil                   0,930     0,940     n.q.      n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined (15-liter)  --       --       1,550     1,550
    Rapeseed expeller oil            n.q.      n.q.      n.q.       n.q.
    Cottonseed oil white wash        648       645        --         --
    Cottonseed oil refined           678       675   1,090-1,095  1,085-1,090
    Soybean expeller oil             n.q.      n.q.      --          --
    Soybean oil refined              n.q.      n.q.    n.q.        n.q.     
    Sesame oil                     1,825     1,825   2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845
    Castor oil commercial          0,880     0,890   1,420-1,425 1,430-1,435
    Castor oil BSS                 0,890     0,900   1,440-1,445 1,450-1,455
    Palm olein                       --         --       n.q.       n.q.

    Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
                                    Today's close      Previous close
    Groundnut oil (15 liter)         1,460-1,465        1,465-1,470 
    Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,480-1,485        1,485-1,490        
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,500-1,505        1,505-1,510        
    Groundnut oil refined (15-liter)   1,640             1,640             
    Cottonseed oil refined           1,160-1,165        1,155-1,160       
    Rapeseed oil refined             1,240-1,245        1,240-1,245        
    Palm olein                       1,030-1,035        1,025-1,030       
    Sesame oil                       2,980-2,985        2,980-2,985        
    Soybean oil refined                n.q.               ------   
    Coconut oil                      3,300-3,325        3,300-3,325       
    Vanaspati Ghee                   1,030-1,035        1,030-1,035       
    Castor oil commercial            1,530-1,535        1,540-1,545        
    Castor oil BSS                   1,550-1,555        1,560-1,565         
 
    Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
                        Today's close       Previous Close    
    Groundnut meal      19,900-20,000       19,900-20,000
    Rapeseed meal           n.q.                 n.q.

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
