Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- January 03, 2018.

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-January 03 1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand. 3. Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. 4. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,710-0,798 0,720-0,804 0,620-0,770 0,630-0,775 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,930 0,940 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,550 1,550 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 648 645 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 678 675 1,090-1,095 1,085-1,090 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,825 1,825 2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845 Castor oil commercial 0,880 0,890 1,420-1,425 1,430-1,435 Castor oil BSS 0,890 0,900 1,440-1,445 1,450-1,455 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,460-1,465 1,465-1,470 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,480-1,485 1,485-1,490 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,500-1,505 1,505-1,510 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,640 1,640 Cottonseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,155-1,160 Rapeseed oil refined 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Palm olein 1,030-1,035 1,025-1,030 Sesame oil 2,980-2,985 2,980-2,985 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 3,300-3,325 3,300-3,325 Vanaspati Ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,530-1,535 1,540-1,545 Castor oil BSS 1,550-1,555 1,560-1,565 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 19,900-20,000 19,900-20,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.