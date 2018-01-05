Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- January 05, 2018.

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-January 05 1. Groundnut oil prices eased further due to low retail demand. 2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,710-0,800 0,700-0,792 0,620-0,770 0,610-0,765 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,910 0,920 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,550 1,550 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 645 648 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 675 678 1,085-1,090 1,090-1,095 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,825 1,825 2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845 Castor oil commercial 0,875 0,875 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Castor oil BSS 0,885 0,885 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,450-1,455 1,455-1,460 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,470-1,475 1,475-1,480 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,490-1,495 1,495-1,500 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,640 1,640 Cottonseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,160-1,165 Rapeseed oil refined 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Palm olein 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Sesame oil 2,980-2,985 2,980-2,985 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 3,300-3,325 3,300-3,325 Vanaspati Ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,520-1,525 1,520-1,525 Castor oil BSS 1,540-1,545 1,540-1,545 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 19,900-20,000 19,900-20,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.