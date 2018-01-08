FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- January 08, 2018.
#Domestic News
January 8, 2018

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- January 08, 2018.

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-January 08  
    1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retailers.
    2. Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand.


 
    Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
                        Groundnut small         Groudnut bold
                        close        close      close       close
    Market delivery   0,700-0,805  0,710-0,800 0,600-0,785 0,620-0,770       
    (Auction price)
    Market delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
    (Traders' price) 
    Plant delivery    0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
                                                                                
                                                                        
    Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
                                 ------10-kg loose---  -----15-kg tin---
                                   Today's   Previous   Today's Previous
                                     close    close     close      close

    Groundnut oil                   0,900     0,910     n.q.      n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined (15-liter)  --       --       1,550     1,550
    Rapeseed expeller oil            n.q.      n.q.      n.q.       n.q.
    Cottonseed oil white wash        645       645        --         --
    Cottonseed oil refined           675       675   1,085-1,090  1,085-1,090
    Soybean expeller oil             n.q.      n.q.      --          --
    Soybean oil refined              n.q.      n.q.    n.q.        n.q.     
    Sesame oil                     1,825     1,825   2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845
    Castor oil commercial          0,855     0,875   1,400-1,405 1,410-1,415
    Castor oil BSS                 0,865     0,885   1,420-1,425 1,430-1,435
    Palm olein                       --         --       n.q.       n.q.

    Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
                                    Today's close      Previous close
    Groundnut oil (15 liter)         1,445-1,450        1,450-1,455 
    Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,465-1,470        1,470-1,475        
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,485-1,490        1,490-1,495        
    Groundnut oil refined (15-liter)   1,640             1,640             
    Cottonseed oil refined           1,155-1,160        1,155-1,160       
    Rapeseed oil refined             1,240-1,245        1,240-1,245        
    Palm olein                       1,035-1,040        1,035-1,040       
    Sesame oil                       2,980-2,985        2,980-2,985        
    Soybean oil refined                n.q.               ------   
    Coconut oil                      3,300-3,325        3,300-3,325       
    Vanaspati Ghee                   1,030-1,035        1,030-1,035       
    Castor oil commercial            1,510-1,515        1,520-1,525        
    Castor oil BSS                   1,530-1,535        1,540-1,545         
 
    Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
                        Today's close       Previous Close    
    Groundnut meal      19,900-20,000       19,900-20,000
    Rapeseed meal           n.q.                 n.q.

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
