Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- January 09, 2018.

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-January 09 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand. 3. Castor oil dropped due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,720-0,800 0,700-0,805 0,610-0,800 0,600-0,785 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,900 0,910 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,550 1,550 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 640 645 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 670 675 1,080-1,085 1,085-1,090 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,825 1,825 2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845 Castor oil commercial 0,830 0,855 1,380-1,385 1,400-1,405 Castor oil BSS 0,840 0,865 1,400-1,405 1,420-1,425 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,445-1,450 1,445-1,450 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,465-1,470 1,465-1,470 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,485-1,490 1,485-1,490 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,640 1,640 Cottonseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,155-1,160 Rapeseed oil refined 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Palm olein 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Sesame oil 2,980-2,985 2,980-2,985 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 3,300-3,325 3,300-3,325 Vanaspati Ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,490-1,495 1,510-1,515 Castor oil BSS 1,510-1,515 1,530-1,535 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 20,400-20,500 19,900-20,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.