Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- March 01, 2018.

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-March 01 1. Groundnut oil prices moved up due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. 4. Vanaspati Ghee firmed up due to price rise in imported edible oils. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,620-0,790 0,700-0,740 0,610-0,740 0,530-0,730 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,805 0,800 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,480 1,480 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 678 675 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 708 705 1,125-1,130 1,120-1,125 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,825 1,825 2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845 Castor oil commercial 0,840 0,845 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Castor oil BSS 0,850 0,855 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,320-1,325 1,315-1,320 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,340-1,345 1,335-1,340 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,360-1,365 1,355-1,360 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,560 1,560 Cottonseed oil refined 1,200-1,205 1,195-1,200 Rapeseed oil refined 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Palm olein 1,085-1,090 1,080-1,085 Sesame oil 2,980-2,985 2,980-2,985 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 3,350-3,375 3,350-3,375 Vanaspati Ghee 1,080-1,085 1,050-1,055 Castor oil commercial 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Castor oil BSS 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 22,900-23,000 22,900-23,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.