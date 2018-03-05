Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- March 05, 2018.

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-March 05 1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien increased due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,680-0,750 0,620-0,790 0,600-0,710 0,610-0,740 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,830 0,805 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,500 1,480 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 708 678 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 738 708 1,165-1,170 1,125-1,130 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,825 1,825 2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845 Castor oil commercial 0,837 0,840 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Castor oil BSS 0,847 0,850 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,360-1,365 1,320-1,325 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,380-1,385 1,340-1,345 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,400-1,405 1,360-1,365 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,580 1,560 Cottonseed oil refined 1,230-1,235 1,200-1,205 Rapeseed oil refined 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Palm olein 1,155-1,160 1,085-1,090 Sesame oil 2,980-2,985 2,980-2,985 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 3,350-3,375 3,350-3,375 Vanaspati Ghee 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Castor oil commercial 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Castor oil BSS 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 23,900-24,000 22,900-23,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.