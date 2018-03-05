FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 5, 2018 / 2:39 PM / a day ago

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- March 05, 2018.

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-March 05    
    1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills.
    2. Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand.
    3. Palm olien increased due to short supply.



    Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
                        Groundnut small         Groudnut bold
                        close        close      close       close
    Market delivery   0,680-0,750  0,620-0,790 0,600-0,710 0,610-0,740       
    (Auction price)
    Market delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
    (Traders' price) 
    Plant delivery    0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
                                                                                
                                                                        
    Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
                                 ------10-kg loose---  -----15-kg tin---
                                   Today's   Previous   Today's Previous
                                     close    close     close      close

    Groundnut oil                   0,830     0,805     n.q.      n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined (15-liter)  --       --       1,500     1,480
    Rapeseed expeller oil            n.q.      n.q.      n.q.       n.q.
    Cottonseed oil white wash        708       678        --         --
    Cottonseed oil refined           738       708   1,165-1,170  1,125-1,130
    Soybean expeller oil             n.q.      n.q.      --          --
    Soybean oil refined              n.q.      n.q.    n.q.        n.q.     
    Sesame oil                     1,825     1,825   2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845
    Castor oil commercial          0,837     0,840   1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
    Castor oil BSS                 0,847     0,850   1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405
    Palm olein                       --         --       n.q.       n.q.

    Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
                                    Today's close      Previous close
    Groundnut oil (15 liter)         1,360-1,365        1,320-1,325 
    Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,380-1,385        1,340-1,345        
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,400-1,405        1,360-1,365        
    Groundnut oil refined (15-liter)   1,580             1,560             
    Cottonseed oil refined           1,230-1,235        1,200-1,205       
    Rapeseed oil refined             1,250-1,255        1,250-1,255        
    Palm olein                       1,155-1,160        1,085-1,090       
    Sesame oil                       2,980-2,985        2,980-2,985        
    Soybean oil refined                n.q.               ------   
    Coconut oil                      3,350-3,375        3,350-3,375       
    Vanaspati Ghee                   1,080-1,085        1,080-1,085       
    Castor oil commercial            1,490-1,495        1,490-1,495        
    Castor oil BSS                   1,510-1,515        1,510-1,515         
 
    Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
                        Today's close       Previous Close    
    Groundnut meal      23,900-24,000       22,900-23,000
    Rapeseed meal           n.q.                 n.q.

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
