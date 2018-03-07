Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- March 07, 2018.

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-March 07 1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to retail demand. 2. Mustard oil improved due to thin supply. 3. Vanaspati Ghee moved up due to price rise in imported edible oils. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,700-0,780 0,700-0,770 0,650-0,770 0,650-0,750 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,840 0,835 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,510 1,500 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 715 715 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 745 745 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,825 1,825 2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845 Castor oil commercial 0,837 0,835 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Castor oil BSS 0,847 0,845 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,370-1,375 1,365-1,370 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,390-1,395 1,385-1,390 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,410-1,415 1,405-1,410 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,590 1,580 Cottonseed oil refined 1,245-1,250 1,245-1,250 Rapeseed oil refined 1,270-1,275 1,250-1,255 Palm olein 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 Sesame oil 2,980-2,985 2,980-2,985 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 3,350-3,375 3,350-3,375 Vanaspati Ghee 1,120-1,125 1,080-1,085 Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485 Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 23,900-24,000 23,900-24,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.