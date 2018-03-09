Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- March 09, 2018.

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-March 09 1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand. 2. Coconut oil moved down due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,700-0,760 0,650-0,760 0,600-0,740 0,600-0,740 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,820 0,825 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,510 1,510 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 708 708 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 738 738 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,775 1,775 2,770-2,775 2,770-2,775 Castor oil commercial 0,860 0,845 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Castor oil BSS 0,870 0,855 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,345-1,350 1,350-1,355 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,365-1,370 1,370-1,375 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,385-1,390 1,390-1,395 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,590 1,590 Cottonseed oil refined 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Rapeseed oil refined 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Palm olein 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 Sesame oil 2,910-2,915 2,910-2,915 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 3,300-3,325 3,350-3,375 Vanaspati Ghee 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485 Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 23,900-24,000 23,900-24,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.