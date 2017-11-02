FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- November 02, 2017.
November 2, 2017 / 12:40 PM / a day ago

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- November 02, 2017.

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-November 02 
    1. Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to supply pressure.
    2. Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand.
    3. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
    4. Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.


 
    Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
                        Groundnut small         Groudnut bold
                        close        close      close       close
    Market delivery   0,700-0,832  0,750-0,840 0,675-0,780 0,625-0,780       
    (Auction price)
    Market delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
    (Traders' price) 
    Plant delivery    0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
                                                                                
                                                                        
    Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
                                 ------10-kg loose---  -----15-kg tin---
                                   Today's   Previous   Today's Previous
                                     close    close     close      close

    Groundnut oil                   0,830     0,840     n.q.      n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined (15-liter)  --       --       1,400     1,410
    Rapeseed expeller oil            n.q.      n.q.      n.q.       n.q.
    Cottonseed oil white wash        616       607        --         --
    Cottonseed oil refined           646       637   1,040-1,045  1,030-1,035
    Soybean expeller oil             n.q.      n.q.      --          --
    Soybean oil refined              n.q.      n.q.    n.q.        n.q.     
    Sesame oil                     1,460     1,460   2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325
    Castor oil commercial          0,912     0,920   1,420-1,425 1,430-1,435
    Castor oil BSS                 0,922     0,930   1,440-1,445 1,450-1,455
    Palm olein                       --         --       n.q.       n.q.

    Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
                                    Today's close      Previous close
    Groundnut oil (15 liter)         1,325-1,330        1,335-1,340 
    Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,345-1,350        1,355-1,360        
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,365-1,370        1,375-1,380        
    Groundnut oil refined (15-liter)   1,490             1,500             
    Cottonseed oil refined           1,105-1,110        1,095-1,100       
    Rapeseed oil refined             1,120-1,125        1,120-1,125        
    Palm olein                       0,985-0,990        0,980-0,985       
    Sesame oil                       2,545-2,550        2,545-2,550        
    Soybean oil refined                n.q.               ------   
    Coconut oil                      2,600-2,605        2,600-2,605       
    Vanaspati Ghee                   1,030-1,035        1,030-1,035       
    Castor oil commercial            1,530-1,535        1,540-1,545        
    Castor oil BSS                   1,550-1,555        1,560-1,565         
 
    Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
                        Today's close       Previous Close    
    Groundnut meal      18,200-18,300       18,200-18,300
    Rapeseed meal           n.q.                 n.q.

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
