Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- November 03, 2017.
#Domestic News
November 3, 2017 / 12:32 PM / Updated a day ago

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- November 03, 2017.

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-November 03 
    1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand.          
    2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply.


 
    Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
                        Groundnut small         Groudnut bold
                        close        close      close       close
    Market delivery   0,705-0,858  0,700-0,832 0,652-0,811 0,675-0,780       
    (Auction price)
    Market delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
    (Traders' price) 
    Plant delivery    0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
                                                                                
                                                                        
    Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
                                 ------10-kg loose---  -----15-kg tin---
                                   Today's   Previous   Today's Previous
                                     close    close     close      close

    Groundnut oil                   0,825     0,830     n.q.      n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined (15-liter)  --       --       1,400     1,400
    Rapeseed expeller oil            n.q.      n.q.      n.q.       n.q.
    Cottonseed oil white wash        618       616        --         --
    Cottonseed oil refined           648       646   1,045-1,050  1,040-1,045
    Soybean expeller oil             n.q.      n.q.      --          --
    Soybean oil refined              n.q.      n.q.    n.q.        n.q.     
    Sesame oil                     1,460     1,460   2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325
    Castor oil commercial          0,910     0,912   1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425
    Castor oil BSS                 0,920     0,922   1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445
    Palm olein                       --         --       n.q.       n.q.

    Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
                                    Today's close      Previous close
    Groundnut oil (15 liter)         1,320-1,325        1,325-1,330 
    Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,340-1,345        1,345-1,350        
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,360-1,365        1,365-1,370        
    Groundnut oil refined (15-liter)   1,490             1,490             
    Cottonseed oil refined           1,110-1,115        1,105-1,110       
    Rapeseed oil refined             1,120-1,125        1,120-1,125        
    Palm olein                       0,985-0,990        0,985-0,990       
    Sesame oil                       2,545-2,550        2,545-2,550        
    Soybean oil refined                n.q.               ------   
    Coconut oil                      2,600-2,605        2,600-2,605       
    Vanaspati Ghee                   1,030-1,035        1,030-1,035       
    Castor oil commercial            1,530-1,535        1,530-1,535        
    Castor oil BSS                   1,550-1,555        1,550-1,555         
 
    Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
                        Today's close       Previous Close    
    Groundnut meal      18,000-18,100       18,200-18,300
    Rapeseed meal           n.q.                 n.q.

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
