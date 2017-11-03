Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- November 03, 2017.

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-November 03 1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand. 2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,705-0,858 0,700-0,832 0,652-0,811 0,675-0,780 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,825 0,830 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,400 1,400 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 618 616 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 648 646 1,045-1,050 1,040-1,045 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,460 1,460 2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325 Castor oil commercial 0,910 0,912 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Castor oil BSS 0,920 0,922 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,320-1,325 1,325-1,330 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,340-1,345 1,345-1,350 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,360-1,365 1,365-1,370 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,490 1,490 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm olein 0,985-0,990 0,985-0,990 Sesame oil 2,545-2,550 2,545-2,550 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,600-2,605 2,600-2,605 Vanaspati Ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,530-1,535 1,530-1,535 Castor oil BSS 1,550-1,555 1,550-1,555 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 18,000-18,100 18,200-18,300 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.