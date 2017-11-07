Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- November 07, 2017.

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-November 07 1. Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to supply pressure. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,690-0,870 0,702-0,860 0,664-0,744 0,674-0,762 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,805 0,810 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,380 1,390 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 610 613 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 640 643 1,035-1,040 1,040-1,045 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,460 1,460 2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325 Castor oil commercial 0,905 0,907 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Castor oil BSS 0,915 0,917 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,305-1,310 1,310-1,315 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,325-1,330 1,330-1,335 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,345-1,350 1,350-1,355 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,470 1,480 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm olein 0,985-0,990 0,985-0,990 Sesame oil 2,545-2,550 2,545-2,550 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,600-2,605 2,600-2,605 Vanaspati Ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,530-1,535 1,530-1,535 Castor oil BSS 1,550-1,555 1,550-1,555 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 18,400-18,500 18,000-18,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.