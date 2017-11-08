FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- November 08, 2017.
November 8, 2017 / 12:45 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- November 08, 2017.

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-November 08 
    1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
    2. Cottonseed oil improved due to thin supply.  
    3. Palm olien moved down due to retail demand.
    4. Mustard oil gained due to short supply.


 
    Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
                        Groundnut small         Groudnut bold
                        close        close      close       close
    Market delivery   0,650-0,825  0,690-0,870 0,625-0,740 0,664-0,744       
    (Auction price)
    Market delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
    (Traders' price) 
    Plant delivery    0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
                                                                                
                                                                        
    Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
                                 ------10-kg loose---  -----15-kg tin---
                                   Today's   Previous   Today's Previous
                                     close    close     close      close

    Groundnut oil                   0,805     0,805     n.q.      n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined (15-liter)  --       --       1,380     1,380
    Rapeseed expeller oil            n.q.      n.q.      n.q.       n.q.
    Cottonseed oil white wash        616       610        --         --
    Cottonseed oil refined           646       640   1,045-1,050  1,035-1,040
    Soybean expeller oil             n.q.      n.q.      --          --
    Soybean oil refined              n.q.      n.q.    n.q.        n.q.     
    Sesame oil                     1,460     1,460   2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325
    Castor oil commercial          0,910     0,905   1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425
    Castor oil BSS                 0,920     0,915   1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445
    Palm olein                       --         --       n.q.       n.q.

    Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
                                    Today's close      Previous close
    Groundnut oil (15 liter)         1,305-1,310        1,305-1,310 
    Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,325-1,330        1,325-1,330        
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,345-1,350        1,345-1,350        
    Groundnut oil refined (15-liter)   1,470             1,470             
    Cottonseed oil refined           1,110-1,115        1,100-1,105       
    Rapeseed oil refined             1,140-1,145        1,120-1,125        
    Palm olein                       0,995-1,000        0,985-0,990       
    Sesame oil                       2,545-2,550        2,545-2,550        
    Soybean oil refined                n.q.               ------   
    Coconut oil                      2,600-2,605        2,600-2,605       
    Vanaspati Ghee                   1,030-1,035        1,030-1,035       
    Castor oil commercial            1,530-1,535        1,530-1,535        
    Castor oil BSS                   1,550-1,555        1,550-1,555         
 
    Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
                        Today's close       Previous Close    
    Groundnut meal      18,400-18,500       18,400-18,500
    Rapeseed meal           n.q.                 n.q.

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
