Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- November 08, 2017.

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-November 08 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to thin supply. 3. Palm olien moved down due to retail demand. 4. Mustard oil gained due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,650-0,825 0,690-0,870 0,625-0,740 0,664-0,744 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,805 0,805 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,380 1,380 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 616 610 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 646 640 1,045-1,050 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,460 1,460 2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325 Castor oil commercial 0,910 0,905 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Castor oil BSS 0,920 0,915 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,305-1,310 1,305-1,310 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,325-1,330 1,325-1,330 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,345-1,350 1,345-1,350 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,470 1,470 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,100-1,105 Rapeseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,120-1,125 Palm olein 0,995-1,000 0,985-0,990 Sesame oil 2,545-2,550 2,545-2,550 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,600-2,605 2,600-2,605 Vanaspati Ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,530-1,535 1,530-1,535 Castor oil BSS 1,550-1,555 1,550-1,555 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 18,400-18,500 18,400-18,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.