Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- November 09, 2017.

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-November 09 1. Groundnut oil prices remained flat due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Coconut oil moved up due to thin supply. 3. Mustard oil gained due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,665-0,868 0,650-0,825 0,625-0,768 0,625-0,740 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,805 0,805 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,380 1,380 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 615 616 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 645 646 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,460 1,460 2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325 Castor oil commercial 0,905 0,910 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Castor oil BSS 0,915 0,920 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,305-1,310 1,305-1,310 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,325-1,330 1,325-1,330 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,345-1,350 1,345-1,350 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,470 1,470 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,140-1,145 Palm olein 0,995-1,000 0,995-1,000 Sesame oil 2,545-2,550 2,545-2,550 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,650-2,655 2,600-2,605 Vanaspati Ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,530-1,535 1,530-1,535 Castor oil BSS 1,550-1,555 1,550-1,555 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 18,400-18,500 18,400-18,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.