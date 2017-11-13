FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- November 13, 2017.
#Domestic News
November 13, 2017 / 5:34 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- November 13, 2017.

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-November 13 
    1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to retail demand.
    2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units.
    3. Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand.


 
    Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
                        Groundnut small         Groudnut bold
                        close        close      close       close
    Market delivery   0,730-0,848  0,651-0,831 0,635-0,783 0,630-0,768       
    (Auction price)
    Market delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
    (Traders' price) 
    Plant delivery    0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
                                                                                
                                                                        
    Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
                                 ------10-kg loose---  -----15-kg tin---
                                   Today's   Previous   Today's Previous
                                     close    close     close      close

    Groundnut oil                   0,845     0,815     n.q.      n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined (15-liter)  --       --       1,400     1,380
    Rapeseed expeller oil            n.q.      n.q.      n.q.       n.q.
    Cottonseed oil white wash        610       612        --         --
    Cottonseed oil refined           640       642   1,035-1,040  1,040-1,045
    Soybean expeller oil             n.q.      n.q.      --          --
    Soybean oil refined              n.q.      n.q.    n.q.        n.q.     
    Sesame oil                     1,460     1,460   2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325
    Castor oil commercial          0,895     0,900   1,400-1,405 1,410-1,415
    Castor oil BSS                 0,905     0,910   1,420-1,425 1,430-1,435
    Palm olein                       --         --       n.q.       n.q.

    Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
                                    Today's close      Previous close
    Groundnut oil (15 liter)         1,345-1,350        1,315-1,320 
    Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,365-1,370        1,335-1,340        
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,385-1,390        1,355-1,360        
    Groundnut oil refined (15-liter)   1,490             1,470             
    Cottonseed oil refined           1,100-1,105        1,105-1,110       
    Rapeseed oil refined             1,150-1,155        1,150-1,155        
    Palm olein                       0,995-1,000        0,995-1,000       
    Sesame oil                       2,545-2,550        2,545-2,550        
    Soybean oil refined                n.q.               ------   
    Coconut oil                      2,650-2,655        2,650-2,655       
    Vanaspati Ghee                   1,030-1,035        1,030-1,035       
    Castor oil commercial            1,510-1,515        1,520-1,525        
    Castor oil BSS                   1,530-1,535        1,540-1,545         
 
    Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
                        Today's close       Previous Close    
    Groundnut meal      18,200-18,300       18,200-18,300
    Rapeseed meal           n.q.                 n.q.

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
