Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- November 13, 2017.

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-November 13 1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to retail demand. 2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. 3. Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,730-0,848 0,651-0,831 0,635-0,783 0,630-0,768 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,845 0,815 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,400 1,380 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 610 612 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 640 642 1,035-1,040 1,040-1,045 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,460 1,460 2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325 Castor oil commercial 0,895 0,900 1,400-1,405 1,410-1,415 Castor oil BSS 0,905 0,910 1,420-1,425 1,430-1,435 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,345-1,350 1,315-1,320 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,365-1,370 1,335-1,340 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,385-1,390 1,355-1,360 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,490 1,470 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Palm olein 0,995-1,000 0,995-1,000 Sesame oil 2,545-2,550 2,545-2,550 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,650-2,655 2,650-2,655 Vanaspati Ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,510-1,515 1,520-1,525 Castor oil BSS 1,530-1,535 1,540-1,545 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 18,200-18,300 18,200-18,300 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.