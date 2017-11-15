Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- November 15, 2017.

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-November 15 1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. 3. Palm olien dropped due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,715-0,835 0,680-0,830 0,632-0,779 0,656-0,784 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,835 0,845 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,390 1,400 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 607 610 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 637 640 1,030-1,035 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,460 1,460 2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325 Castor oil commercial 0,890 0,890 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Castor oil BSS 0,900 0,900 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,335-1,340 1,345-1,350 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,355-1,360 1,365-1,370 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,375-1,380 1,385-1,390 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,480 1,490 Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,100-1,105 Rapeseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Palm olein 0,985-0,990 0,990-0,995 Sesame oil 2,545-2,550 2,545-2,550 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,700-2,705 2,700-2,705 Vanaspati Ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Castor oil BSS 1,520-1,525 1,520-1,525 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 18,400-18,500 18,400-18,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.