Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- November 16, 2017.

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-November 16 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Palm olien moved down due to low retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,728-0,828 0,715-0,835 0,645-0,795 0,632-0,779 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,835 0,835 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,390 1,390 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 607 607 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 637 637 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,460 1,460 2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325 Castor oil commercial 0,890 0,890 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Castor oil BSS 0,900 0,900 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,335-1,340 1,335-1,340 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,355-1,360 1,355-1,360 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,375-1,380 1,375-1,380 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,480 1,480 Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Palm olein 0,980-0,985 0,985-0,990 Sesame oil 2,545-2,550 2,545-2,550 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,700-2,705 2,700-2,705 Vanaspati Ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Castor oil BSS 1,520-1,525 1,520-1,525 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 18,400-18,500 18,400-18,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.