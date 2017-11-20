Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- November 20, 2017.

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-November 20 1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to retail demand. 2. Cottonseed oil gained due to thin supply. 3. Palm olien and Mustard oil moved up due to short supply. Market sentiment remained bullish as government raised import duty on imported edible oil last week. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,680-0,820 0,721-0,824 0,630-0,725 0,640-0,775 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,845 0,835 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,400 1,390 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 635 603 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 665 633 1,070-1,075 1,025-1,030 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,475 1,475 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 Castor oil commercial 0,903 0,893 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Castor oil BSS 0,913 0,903 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,355-1,360 1,335-1,340 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,375-1,380 1,355-1,360 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,395-1,400 1,375-1,380 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,490 1,480 Cottonseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,090-1,095 Rapeseed oil refined 1,210-1,215 1,150-1,155 Palm olein 1,045-1,050 0,975-0,980 Sesame oil 2,575-2,580 2,575-2,580 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,700-2,705 2,700-2,705 Vanaspati Ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Castor oil BSS 1,520-1,525 1,520-1,525 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 18,900-19,000 18,400-18,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.