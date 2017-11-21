Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- November 21, 2017.

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-November 21 1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up further due to retail demand. 2. Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. 3. Sesame oil improved due to firm trend in seed prices, Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,681-0,830 0,680-0,820 0,621-0,735 0,630-0,725 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,850 0,845 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,400 1,400 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 635 635 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 665 665 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,500 1,475 2,380-2,385 2,350-2,355 Castor oil commercial 0,900 0,903 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Castor oil BSS 0,910 0,913 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,365-1,370 1,355-1,360 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,385-1,390 1,375-1,380 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,405-1,410 1,395-1,400 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,490 1,490 Cottonseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Rapeseed oil refined 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Palm olein 1,050-1,055 1,045-1,050 Sesame oil 2,600-2,605 2,575-2,580 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,700-2,705 2,700-2,705 Vanaspati Ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Castor oil BSS 1,520-1,525 1,520-1,525 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 18,900-19,000 18,900-19,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.