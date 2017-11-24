Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- November 24, 2017.

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-November 24 1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to increased retail demand. 2. Cottonseed oil moved up further due to thin supply. 3. Sesame oil gained due to firm trend in seed prices. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,685-0,840 0,672-0,830 0,640-0,744 0,630-0,745 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,870 0,860 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,420 1,410 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 650 645 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 680 675 1,085-1,090 1,080-1,085 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,700 1,625 2,650-2,655 2,550-2,555 Castor oil commercial 0,910 0,905 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Castor oil BSS 0,920 0,915 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,385-1,390 1,375-1,380 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,405-1,410 1,395-1,400 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,425-1,430 1,415-1,420 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,510 1,500 Cottonseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,140-1,145 Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Palm olein 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Sesame oil 2,850-2,855 2,750-2,755 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,700-2,705 2,700-2,705 Vanaspati Ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Castor oil BSS 1,520-1,525 1,520-1,525 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 18,900-19,000 18,900-19,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.