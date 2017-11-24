FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- November 24, 2017.
Sections
Featured
Missing Argentine submarine highlights military underfunding
World
Missing Argentine submarine highlights military underfunding
Mediterranean 'by far world's deadliest border' for migrants
Refugee Crisis
Mediterranean 'by far world's deadliest border' for migrants
Chinese barber offers eyelid shaves
Editor's Picks
Chinese barber offers eyelid shaves
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
November 24, 2017 / 1:28 PM / a day ago

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- November 24, 2017.

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-November 24 
    1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to increased retail demand.
    2. Cottonseed oil moved up further due to thin supply.
    3. Sesame oil gained due to firm trend in seed prices.



 
    Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
                        Groundnut small         Groudnut bold
                        close        close      close       close
    Market delivery   0,685-0,840  0,672-0,830 0,640-0,744 0,630-0,745       
    (Auction price)
    Market delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
    (Traders' price) 
    Plant delivery    0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
                                                                                
                                                                        
    Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
                                 ------10-kg loose---  -----15-kg tin---
                                   Today's   Previous   Today's Previous
                                     close    close     close      close

    Groundnut oil                   0,870     0,860     n.q.      n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined (15-liter)  --       --       1,420     1,410
    Rapeseed expeller oil            n.q.      n.q.      n.q.       n.q.
    Cottonseed oil white wash        650       645        --         --
    Cottonseed oil refined           680       675   1,085-1,090  1,080-1,085
    Soybean expeller oil             n.q.      n.q.      --          --
    Soybean oil refined              n.q.      n.q.    n.q.        n.q.     
    Sesame oil                     1,700     1,625   2,650-2,655 2,550-2,555
    Castor oil commercial          0,910     0,905   1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395
    Castor oil BSS                 0,920     0,915   1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415
    Palm olein                       --         --       n.q.       n.q.

    Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
                                    Today's close      Previous close
    Groundnut oil (15 liter)         1,385-1,390        1,375-1,380 
    Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,405-1,410        1,395-1,400        
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,425-1,430        1,415-1,420        
    Groundnut oil refined (15-liter)   1,510             1,500             
    Cottonseed oil refined           1,150-1,155        1,140-1,145       
    Rapeseed oil refined             1,220-1,225        1,220-1,225        
    Palm olein                       1,060-1,065        1,060-1,065       
    Sesame oil                       2,850-2,855        2,750-2,755        
    Soybean oil refined                n.q.               ------   
    Coconut oil                      2,700-2,705        2,700-2,705       
    Vanaspati Ghee                   1,030-1,035        1,030-1,035       
    Castor oil commercial            1,500-1,505        1,500-1,505        
    Castor oil BSS                   1,520-1,525        1,520-1,525         
 
    Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
                        Today's close       Previous Close    
    Groundnut meal      18,900-19,000       18,900-19,000
    Rapeseed meal           n.q.                 n.q.

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.