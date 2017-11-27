Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- November 27, 2017.

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-November 27 1. Groundnut oil prices gained due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Castor oil improved due to thin supply. 3. Cottonseed oil dropped due to low retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,670-0,890 0,685-0,840 0,635-0,769 0,640-0,744 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,885 0,870 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,440 1,420 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 643 650 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 673 680 1,075-1,080 1,085-1,090 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,700 1,700 2,650-2,655 2,650-2,655 Castor oil commercial 0,930 0,910 1,410-1,415 1,390-1,395 Castor oil BSS 0,940 0,920 1,430-1,435 1,410-1,415 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,415-1,420 1,385-1,390 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,435-1,440 1,405-1,410 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,455-1,460 1,425-1,430 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,530 1,510 Cottonseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,150-1,155 Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Palm olein 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Sesame oil 2,850-2,855 2,850-2,855 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,700-2,705 2,700-2,705 Vanaspati Ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,520-1,525 1,500-1,505 Castor oil BSS 1,540-1,545 1,520-1,525 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 18,900-19,000 18,900-19,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.