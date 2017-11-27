FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- November 27, 2017.
#Domestic News
November 27, 2017 / 2:39 PM / 2 days ago

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- November 27, 2017.

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-November 27 
    1. Groundnut oil prices gained due to restricted selling from oil mills.
    2. Castor oil improved due to thin supply.
    3. Cottonseed oil dropped due to low retail demand.   



 
    Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
                        Groundnut small         Groudnut bold
                        close        close      close       close
    Market delivery   0,670-0,890  0,685-0,840 0,635-0,769 0,640-0,744       
    (Auction price)
    Market delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
    (Traders' price) 
    Plant delivery    0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
                                                                                
                                                                        
    Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
                                 ------10-kg loose---  -----15-kg tin---
                                   Today's   Previous   Today's Previous
                                     close    close     close      close

    Groundnut oil                   0,885     0,870     n.q.      n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined (15-liter)  --       --       1,440     1,420
    Rapeseed expeller oil            n.q.      n.q.      n.q.       n.q.
    Cottonseed oil white wash        643       650        --         --
    Cottonseed oil refined           673       680   1,075-1,080  1,085-1,090
    Soybean expeller oil             n.q.      n.q.      --          --
    Soybean oil refined              n.q.      n.q.    n.q.        n.q.     
    Sesame oil                     1,700     1,700   2,650-2,655 2,650-2,655
    Castor oil commercial          0,930     0,910   1,410-1,415 1,390-1,395
    Castor oil BSS                 0,940     0,920   1,430-1,435 1,410-1,415
    Palm olein                       --         --       n.q.       n.q.

    Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
                                    Today's close      Previous close
    Groundnut oil (15 liter)         1,415-1,420        1,385-1,390 
    Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,435-1,440        1,405-1,410        
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,455-1,460        1,425-1,430        
    Groundnut oil refined (15-liter)   1,530             1,510             
    Cottonseed oil refined           1,145-1,150        1,150-1,155       
    Rapeseed oil refined             1,220-1,225        1,220-1,225        
    Palm olein                       1,060-1,065        1,060-1,065       
    Sesame oil                       2,850-2,855        2,850-2,855        
    Soybean oil refined                n.q.               ------   
    Coconut oil                      2,700-2,705        2,700-2,705       
    Vanaspati Ghee                   1,030-1,035        1,030-1,035       
    Castor oil commercial            1,520-1,525        1,500-1,505        
    Castor oil BSS                   1,540-1,545        1,520-1,525         
 
    Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
                        Today's close       Previous Close    
    Groundnut meal      18,900-19,000       18,900-19,000
    Rapeseed meal           n.q.                 n.q.

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
