Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- October 03, 2017.

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-October 03 1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units. 3. Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,720-0,837 0,610-0,720 0,560-0,715 0,560-0,605 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,815 0,825 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,380 1,390 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 613 622 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 643 652 1,045-1,050 1,055-1,060 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,460 1,460 2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325 Castor oil commercial 0,955 0,955 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465 Castor oil BSS 0,965 0,965 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,300-1,305 1,310-1,315 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,320-1,325 1,330-1,335 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,340-1,345 1,350-1,355 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,470 1,480 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Palm olein 0,980-0,985 0,985-0,990 Sesame oil 2,545-2,550 2,545-2,550 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,600-2,605 2,600-2,605 Vanaspati Ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,570-1,575 1,570-1,575 Castor oil BSS 1,590-1,595 1,590-1,595 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 17,700-17,800 17,400-17,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.