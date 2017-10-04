FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- October 04, 2017.
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
October 4, 2017 / 2:43 PM / 14 days ago

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- October 04, 2017.

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-October 04  
    1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.  
    2. Cottonseed oil improved due to increased retail demand.            
    3. Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand.  


 
    Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
                        Groundnut small         Groudnut bold
                        close        close      close       close
    Market delivery   0,700-0,853  0,720-0,737 0,620-0,710 0,560-0,715       
    (Auction price)
    Market delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
    (Traders' price) 
    Plant delivery    0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
                                                                                
                                                                        
    Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
                                 ------10-kg loose---  -----15-kg tin---
                                   Today's   Previous   Today's Previous
                                     close    close     close      close

    Groundnut oil                   0,815     0,815     n.q.      n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined (15-liter)  --       --       1,380     1,380
    Rapeseed expeller oil            n.q.      n.q.      n.q.       n.q.
    Cottonseed oil white wash        618       613        --         --
    Cottonseed oil refined           648       643   1,050-1,055  1,045-1,050
    Soybean expeller oil             n.q.      n.q.      --          --
    Soybean oil refined              n.q.      n.q.    n.q.        n.q.     
    Sesame oil                     1,460     1,460   2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325
    Castor oil commercial          0,950     0,955   1,450-1,455 1,460-1,465
    Castor oil BSS                 0,960     0,965   1,470-1,475 1,480-1,485
    Palm olein                       --         --       n.q.       n.q.

    Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
                                    Today's close      Previous close
    Groundnut oil (15 liter)         1,300-1,305        1,300-1,305 
    Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,320-1,325        1,320-1,325        
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,340-1,345        1,340-1,345        
    Groundnut oil refined (15-liter)   1,470             1,470             
    Cottonseed oil refined           1,105-1,110        1,100-1,105       
    Rapeseed oil refined             1,130-1,135        1,130-1,135        
    Palm olein                       0,980-0,985        0,980-0,985       
    Sesame oil                       2,545-2,550        2,545-2,550        
    Soybean oil refined                n.q.               ------   
    Coconut oil                      2,600-2,605        2,600-2,605       
    Vanaspati Ghee                   1,030-1,035        1,030-1,035       
    Castor oil commercial            1,560-1,565        1,570-1,575        
    Castor oil BSS                   1,580-1,585        1,590-1,595         
 
    Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
                        Today's close       Previous Close    
    Groundnut meal      17,900-18,000       17,700-17,800
    Rapeseed meal           n.q.                 n.q.

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.