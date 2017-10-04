Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- October 04, 2017.

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-October 04 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to increased retail demand. 3. Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,700-0,853 0,720-0,737 0,620-0,710 0,560-0,715 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,815 0,815 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,380 1,380 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 618 613 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 648 643 1,050-1,055 1,045-1,050 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,460 1,460 2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325 Castor oil commercial 0,950 0,955 1,450-1,455 1,460-1,465 Castor oil BSS 0,960 0,965 1,470-1,475 1,480-1,485 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,470 1,470 Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,100-1,105 Rapeseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Palm olein 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Sesame oil 2,545-2,550 2,545-2,550 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,600-2,605 2,600-2,605 Vanaspati Ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,560-1,565 1,570-1,575 Castor oil BSS 1,580-1,585 1,590-1,595 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 17,900-18,000 17,700-17,800 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.