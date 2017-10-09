FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- October 09, 2017.
#Domestic News
October 9, 2017

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply.  
    2. Palm olien moved up due to retail demand.
    3. Castor oil eased due to lack of export demand.


 
    Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
                        Groundnut small         Groudnut bold
                        close        close      close       close
    Market delivery   0,745-0,910  0,730-0,868 0,640-0,760 0,620-0,745       
    (Auction price)
    Market delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
    (Traders' price) 
    Plant delivery    0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
                                                                                
                                                                        
    Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
                                 ------10-kg loose---  -----15-kg tin---
                                   Today's   Previous   Today's Previous
                                     close    close     close      close

    Groundnut oil                   0,845     0,840     n.q.      n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined (15-liter)  --       --       1,410     1,400
    Rapeseed expeller oil            n.q.      n.q.      n.q.       n.q.
    Cottonseed oil white wash        620       620        --         --
    Cottonseed oil refined           650       650   1,050-1,055  1,050-1,055
    Soybean expeller oil             n.q.      n.q.      --          --
    Soybean oil refined              n.q.      n.q.    n.q.        n.q.     
    Sesame oil                     1,460     1,460   2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325
    Castor oil commercial          0,940     0,945   1,430-1,435 1,440-1,445
    Castor oil BSS                 0,950     0,955   1,450-1,455 1,460-1,465
    Palm olein                       --         --       n.q.       n.q.

    Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
                                    Today's close      Previous close
    Groundnut oil (15 liter)         1,325-1,330        1,320-1,325 
    Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,345-1,350        1,340-1,345        
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,365-1,370        1,360-1,365        
    Groundnut oil refined (15-liter)   1,500             1,490             
    Cottonseed oil refined           1,105-1,110        1,105-1,110       
    Rapeseed oil refined             1,130-1,135        1,130-1,135        
    Palm olein                       0,985-0,990        0,980-0,985       
    Sesame oil                       2,545-2,550        2,545-2,550        
    Soybean oil refined                n.q.               ------   
    Coconut oil                      2,600-2,605        2,600-2,605       
    Vanaspati Ghee                   1,030-1,035        1,030-1,035       
    Castor oil commercial            1,540-1,545        1,550-1,555        
    Castor oil BSS                   1,560-1,565        1,570-1,575         
 
    Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
                        Today's close       Previous Close    
    Groundnut meal      17,900-18,000       17,900-18,000
    Rapeseed meal           n.q.                 n.q.

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

