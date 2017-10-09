Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- October 09, 2017.

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-October 09 1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply. 2. Palm olien moved up due to retail demand. 3. Castor oil eased due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,745-0,910 0,730-0,868 0,640-0,760 0,620-0,745 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,845 0,840 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,410 1,400 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 620 620 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 650 650 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,460 1,460 2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325 Castor oil commercial 0,940 0,945 1,430-1,435 1,440-1,445 Castor oil BSS 0,950 0,955 1,450-1,455 1,460-1,465 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,325-1,330 1,320-1,325 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,345-1,350 1,340-1,345 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,365-1,370 1,360-1,365 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,500 1,490 Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Palm olein 0,985-0,990 0,980-0,985 Sesame oil 2,545-2,550 2,545-2,550 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,600-2,605 2,600-2,605 Vanaspati Ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,540-1,545 1,550-1,555 Castor oil BSS 1,560-1,565 1,570-1,575 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 17,900-18,000 17,900-18,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.