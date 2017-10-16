Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- October 16, 2017.

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-October 16 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to low retail demand. 2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,730-0,920 0,720-0,920 0,640-0,815 0,630-0,810 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,865 0,875 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,450 1,450 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 615 623 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 645 653 1,045-1,050 1,055-1,060 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,460 1,460 2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325 Castor oil commercial 0,945 0,945 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435 Castor oil BSS 0,955 0,955 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,360-1,365 1,365-1,370 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,380-1,385 1,385-1,390 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,400-1,050 1,405-1,410 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,540 1,540 Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm olein 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Sesame oil 2,545-2,550 2,545-2,550 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,600-2,605 2,600-2,605 Vanaspati Ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,540-1,545 1,540-1,545 Castor oil BSS 1,560-1,565 1,560-1,565 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 17,900-18,000 17,900-18,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.