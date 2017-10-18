FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- October 18, 2017.
October 18, 2017

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- October 18, 2017.

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-October 18  
    1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
    2. Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand.    
    3. Palm olien prices firmed up due to thin supply.


 
    Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
                        Groundnut small         Groudnut bold
                        close        close      close       close
    Market delivery   0,000-0,000  0,735-0,920 0,000-0,000 0,644-0,822       
    (Auction price)
    Market delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
    (Traders' price) 
    Plant delivery    0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
                                                                                
                                                                        
    Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
                                 ------10-kg loose---  -----15-kg tin---
                                   Today's   Previous   Today's Previous
                                     close    close     close      close

    Groundnut oil                   0,860     0,860     n.q.      n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined (15-liter)  --       --       1,440     1,440
    Rapeseed expeller oil            n.q.      n.q.      n.q.       n.q.
    Cottonseed oil white wash        610       612        --         --
    Cottonseed oil refined           640       642   1,035-1,040  1,040-1,045
    Soybean expeller oil             n.q.      n.q.      --          --
    Soybean oil refined              n.q.      n.q.    n.q.        n.q.     
    Sesame oil                     1,460     1,460   2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325
    Castor oil commercial          0,940     0,945   1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435
    Castor oil BSS                 0,950     0,955   1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455
    Palm olein                       --         --       n.q.       n.q.

    Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
                                    Today's close      Previous close
    Groundnut oil (15 liter)         1,355-1,360        1,355-1,360 
    Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,375-1,380        1,375-1,380        
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,395-1,400        1,395-1,400        
    Groundnut oil refined (15-liter)   1,530             1,530             
    Cottonseed oil refined           1,095-1,100        1,100-1,105       
    Rapeseed oil refined             1,120-1,125        1,120-1,125        
    Palm olein                       0,985-0,990        0,980-0,985       
    Sesame oil                       2,545-2,550        2,545-2,550        
    Soybean oil refined                n.q.               ------   
    Coconut oil                      2,600-2,605        2,600-2,605       
    Vanaspati Ghee                   1,030-1,035        1,030-1,035       
    Castor oil commercial            1,540-1,545        1,540-1,545        
    Castor oil BSS                   1,560-1,565        1,560-1,565         
 
    Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
                        Today's close       Previous Close    
    Groundnut meal      18,200-18,300       17,700-17,800
    Rapeseed meal           n.q.                 n.q.

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

