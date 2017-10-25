Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- October 25, 2017.

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-October 25 1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. 3. Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,740-0,905 0,735-0,920 0,635-0,840 0,644-0,822 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,865 0,860 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,450 1,440 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 617 610 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 647 640 1,045-1,050 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,460 1,460 2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325 Castor oil commercial 0,925 0,940 1,420-1,425 1,430-1,435 Castor oil BSS 0,935 0,950 1,440-1,445 1,450-1,455 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,360-1,365 1,355-1,360 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,380-1,385 1,375-1,380 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,400-1,405 1,395-1,400 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,540 1,530 Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm olein 0,985-0,990 0,985-0,990 Sesame oil 2,545-2,550 2,545-2,550 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,600-2,605 2,600-2,605 Vanaspati Ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,530-1,535 1,540-1,545 Castor oil BSS 1,550-1,555 1,560-1,565 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 18,400-18,500 18,200-18,300 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.