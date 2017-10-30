Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- October 30, 2017.

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-October 30 1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to low retail demand. 2. Cottonseed oil dropped due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,720-0,854 0,740-0,905 0,625-0,790 0,635-0,840 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,860 0,865 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,430 1,440 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 610 618 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 640 648 1,035-1,040 1,045-1,050 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,460 1,460 2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325 Castor oil commercial 0,930 0,940 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 Castor oil BSS 0,940 0,950 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,355-1,360 1,360-1,365 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,375-1,380 1,380-1,385 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,395-1,400 1,400-1,405 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,520 1,530 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm olein 0,985-0,990 0,985-0,990 Sesame oil 2,545-2,550 2,545-2,550 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,600-2,605 2,600-2,605 Vanaspati Ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,550-1,555 1,550-1,555 Castor oil BSS 1,570-1,575 1,570-1,575 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 18,000-18,100 18,000-18,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.