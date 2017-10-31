FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- October 31, 2017.
#Domestic News
October 31, 2017 / 2:16 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- October 31, 2017.

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-October 31  
    1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to supply pressure.     
    2. Cottonseed oil eased further due to low retail demand.
    3. Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand.


 
    Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
                        Groundnut small         Groudnut bold
                        close        close      close       close
    Market delivery   0,740-0,865  0,720-0,854 0,620-0,780 0,625-0,790       
    (Auction price)
    Market delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
    (Traders' price) 
    Plant delivery    0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
                                                                                
                                                                        
    Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
                                 ------10-kg loose---  -----15-kg tin---
                                   Today's   Previous   Today's Previous
                                     close    close     close      close

    Groundnut oil                   0,850     0,860     n.q.      n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined (15-liter)  --       --       1,420     1,430
    Rapeseed expeller oil            n.q.      n.q.      n.q.       n.q.
    Cottonseed oil white wash        607       610        --         --
    Cottonseed oil refined           637       640   1,030-1,035  1,035-1,040
    Soybean expeller oil             n.q.      n.q.      --          --
    Soybean oil refined              n.q.      n.q.    n.q.        n.q.     
    Sesame oil                     1,460     1,460   2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325
    Castor oil commercial          0,920     0,930   1,430-1,435 1,440-1,445
    Castor oil BSS                 0,930     0,940   1,450-1,455 1,460-1,465
    Palm olein                       --         --       n.q.       n.q.

    Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
                                    Today's close      Previous close
    Groundnut oil (15 liter)         1,345-1,350        1,355-1,360 
    Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,365-1,370        1,375-1,380        
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,385-1,390        1,395-1,400        
    Groundnut oil refined (15-liter)   1,510             1,520             
    Cottonseed oil refined           1,095-1,100        1,100-1,105       
    Rapeseed oil refined             1,120-1,125        1,120-1,125        
    Palm olein                       0,985-0,990        0,985-0,990       
    Sesame oil                       2,545-2,550        2,545-2,550        
    Soybean oil refined                n.q.               ------   
    Coconut oil                      2,600-2,605        2,600-2,605       
    Vanaspati Ghee                   1,030-1,035        1,030-1,035       
    Castor oil commercial            1,540-1,545        1,550-1,555        
    Castor oil BSS                   1,560-1,565        1,570-1,575         
 
    Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
                        Today's close       Previous Close    
    Groundnut meal      18,000-18,100       18,000-18,100
    Rapeseed meal           n.q.                 n.q.

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
