Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- October 31, 2017.

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-October 31 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to supply pressure. 2. Cottonseed oil eased further due to low retail demand. 3. Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,740-0,865 0,720-0,854 0,620-0,780 0,625-0,790 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,850 0,860 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,420 1,430 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 607 610 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 637 640 1,030-1,035 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,460 1,460 2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325 Castor oil commercial 0,920 0,930 1,430-1,435 1,440-1,445 Castor oil BSS 0,930 0,940 1,450-1,455 1,460-1,465 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,345-1,350 1,355-1,360 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,365-1,370 1,375-1,380 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,385-1,390 1,395-1,400 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,510 1,520 Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,100-1,105 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm olein 0,985-0,990 0,985-0,990 Sesame oil 2,545-2,550 2,545-2,550 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,600-2,605 2,600-2,605 Vanaspati Ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,540-1,545 1,550-1,555 Castor oil BSS 1,560-1,565 1,570-1,575 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 18,000-18,100 18,000-18,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.