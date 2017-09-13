FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- September 13, 2017.
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
September 13, 2017 / 1:10 PM / a month ago

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- September 13, 2017.

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-September 13
    1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.   
   
    2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand.
    3. Castor oil improved due to export demand.


 
    Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
                        Groundnut small         Groudnut bold
                        close        close      close       close
    Market delivery   0,545-0,667  0,540-0,661 0,542-0,615 0,505-0,600       
    (Auction price)
    Market delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
    (Traders' price) 
    Plant delivery    0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
                                                                                
                                                                        
    Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
                                 ------10-kg loose---  -----15-kg tin---
                                   Today's   Previous   Today's Previous
                                     close    close     close      close

    Groundnut oil                   0,770     0,770     n.q.      n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined (15-liter)  --       --       1,350     1,350
    Rapeseed expeller oil            n.q.      n.q.      n.q.       n.q.
    Cottonseed oil white wash        625       620        --         --
    Cottonseed oil refined           655       650   1,055-1,060  1,050-1,055
    Soybean expeller oil             n.q.      n.q.      --          --
    Soybean oil refined              n.q.      n.q.    n.q.        n.q.     
    Sesame oil                     1,400     1,400   2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245
    Castor oil commercial          0,965     0,960   1,470-1,475 1,460-1,465
    Castor oil BSS                 0,975     0,970   1,490-1,495 1,480-1,485
    Palm olein                       --         --       n.q.       n.q.

    Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
                                    Today's close      Previous close
    Groundnut oil (15 liter)         1,260-1,265        1,260-1,265 
    Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,280-1,285        1,280-1,285        
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,300-1,305        1,300-1,305        
    Groundnut oil refined (15-liter)   1,440             1,440             
    Cottonseed oil refined           1,110-1,115        1,105-1,110       
    Rapeseed oil refined             1,120-1,125        1,120-1,125        
    Palm olein                       0,955-0,960        0,955-0,960       
    Sesame oil                       2,445-2,450        2,445-2,450        
    Soybean oil refined                n.q.               ------   
    Coconut oil                      2,420-2,425        2,420-2,425       
    Vanaspati Ghee                   1,030-1,035        1,030-1,035       
    Castor oil commercial            1,580-1,585        1,570-1,575        
    Castor oil BSS                   1,600-1,605        1,590-1,595         
 
    Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
                        Today's close       Previous Close    
    Groundnut meal      18,000-18,100       18,000-18,100
    Rapeseed meal           n.q.                 n.q.

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.