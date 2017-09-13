Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- September 13, 2017.

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-September 13 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand. 3. Castor oil improved due to export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,545-0,667 0,540-0,661 0,542-0,615 0,505-0,600 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,770 0,770 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,350 1,350 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 625 620 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 655 650 1,055-1,060 1,050-1,055 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,965 0,960 1,470-1,475 1,460-1,465 Castor oil BSS 0,975 0,970 1,490-1,495 1,480-1,485 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,440 1,440 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm olein 0,955-0,960 0,955-0,960 Sesame oil 2,445-2,450 2,445-2,450 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,420-2,425 2,420-2,425 Vanaspati Ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,580-1,585 1,570-1,575 Castor oil BSS 1,600-1,605 1,590-1,595 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 18,000-18,100 18,000-18,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.